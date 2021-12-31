Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

