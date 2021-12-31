Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 5,909 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 78.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

