Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 536,015 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.63 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

