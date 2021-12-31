Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,574. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.