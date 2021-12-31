$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $128.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

