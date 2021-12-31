BSCView Market Capitalization Reaches $197,457.21 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $197,457.21 and $33,877.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07930735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.69 or 1.00232612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

