Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

