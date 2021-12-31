Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33.

WN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$146.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,059. The company has a market cap of C$21.70 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

