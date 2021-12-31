Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $16.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LWSCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

