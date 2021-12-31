Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,241 in the last three months. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,594. The company has a market cap of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

