1,090 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.