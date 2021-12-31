Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $570.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.09 and its 200-day moving average is $622.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

