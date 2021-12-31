Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $612.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

