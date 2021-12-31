Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 587 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

