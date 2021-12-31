Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,097 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 524% compared to the typical volume of 1,298 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 16,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

