$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $332.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TCBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

