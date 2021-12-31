Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,006.22

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,006.22 ($13.53) and traded as low as GBX 268.50 ($3.61). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.62), with a volume of 857,137 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 924.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a GBX 568 ($7.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.52), for a total transaction of £6,532,423.20 ($8,781,318.99). Also, insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($14.01), for a total value of £130,927.30 ($176,001.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41 shares of company stock valued at $44,934 and sold 821,640 shares valued at $878,929,111.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

