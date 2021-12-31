Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.64

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.64 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.79). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81), with a volume of 266,276 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JSG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £629.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($43,688.67).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

