Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.67 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,787,649 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.95.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

