Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.77

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.77 and traded as low as C$21.61. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$21.61, with a volume of 526 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.77. The stock has a market cap of C$490.58 million and a PE ratio of 128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 173.71%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

