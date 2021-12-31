MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.48 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $76.48 million and $96,041.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00015059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00290458 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,805,244 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

