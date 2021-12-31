RE Advisers Corp Purchases 2,700 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,177 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $4,885,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $75.47 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -943.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

