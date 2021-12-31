RE Advisers Corp Acquires 5,300 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

