RE Advisers Corp Purchases 1,886 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,697 shares of company stock worth $10,475,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

