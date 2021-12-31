518,000 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. UP Fintech accounts for 5.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

TIGR opened at $4.94 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

