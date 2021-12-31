RE Advisers Corp Grows Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

