Esquire Financial (ESQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

12/16/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,756. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

