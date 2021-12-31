Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 199,558 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $230,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

