Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SIEGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,960. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

