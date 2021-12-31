Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
SIEGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,960. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $88.64.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
