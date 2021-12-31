Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGFHY. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,932. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

