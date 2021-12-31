EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.00. EVI Industries shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 32,827 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $438.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.73.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in EVI Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.