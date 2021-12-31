OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.14. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 1,194,633 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGC shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.02.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.