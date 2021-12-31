WOWswap (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.98 or 0.00044625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 99.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars.

