Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 656,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,341,152 shares.The stock last traded at 1.41 and had previously closed at 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.08 and a 200 day moving average of 2.62.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.