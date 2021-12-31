Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.73

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 81244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of -36.32.

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

In related news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$43,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,788,408.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.