LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Down 3.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.94. 25,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 765,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $549,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

