Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 4.2%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.34. 4,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

