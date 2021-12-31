Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $59,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

