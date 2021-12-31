RE Advisers Corp Acquires 3,400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $80,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

