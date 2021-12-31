Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

