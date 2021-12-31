International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

International Corona Capital Company Profile (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

