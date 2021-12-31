Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $77.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.74 million to $77.80 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,317. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

