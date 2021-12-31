Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Target Price at $18.00

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PREKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 14,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

