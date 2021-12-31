Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$5.97. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 185,440 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$614.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

