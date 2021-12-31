Newscrypto Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $60.87 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

