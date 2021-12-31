Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,873 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 181.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 60.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

