Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.68. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 47,020 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

