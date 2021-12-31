First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. First Community shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 2,603 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get First Community alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Community by 430.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $394,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.