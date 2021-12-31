Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 383,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,070. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

