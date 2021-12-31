Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NSRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $140.50 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $143.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

